Shafaq News/ The head of al-Sulaymaniyah's Health directorate, Sabah Hawrami, on Sunday urged the citizens to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine shots, particularly the persons serving in the sector of education.

In a joint press conference with Kurdistan's Deputy Minister of Health, Raheel Faridoun, Hawrami said, "receiving the vaccine under the one's own volition is good. However, those who refuse to be vaccinated will be vaccinated against their will."

"The tobacco factory in al-Sulaymaniyah will be prepared to vaccinate teachers and lecturers," he said, "it will be the biggest vaccination center."