Ankara says it neutralized 100+ PKK fighters

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-25T07:36:41+0000
Ankara says it neutralized 100+ PKK fighters

Shafaq News /Ankara announced on Wednesday that more than 100 of the Kurdistan Workers Party were neutralized during the Turkish military operation Claw-Lock, carried out inside the Kurdistan Region territories.

Anadolu News agency said that the Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar visited the borders with Iraq after a number of Turkish soldiers were killed during the operation.

Later on Tuesday, the Turkish authorities announced that a fifth soldier succumbed to the wounds he sustained during clashes with PKK fighters.

