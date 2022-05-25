Ankara says it neutralized 100+ PKK fighters

Shafaq News /Ankara announced on Wednesday that more than 100 of the Kurdistan Workers Party were neutralized during the Turkish military operation Claw-Lock, carried out inside the Kurdistan Region territories.

Anadolu News agency said that the Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar visited the borders with Iraq after a number of Turkish soldiers were killed during the operation.

Later on Tuesday, the Turkish authorities announced that a fifth soldier succumbed to the wounds he sustained during clashes with PKK fighters.