Anfal victims' families organize a protest in Chamchamal

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-14T11:40:01+0000

Shafaq News / Families of the Anfal genocide victims organized a demonstration today protesting the bad services and neglect they receive from the government. Protestor Murad Ali told Shafaq News agency that dozens of relatives of the Anfal genocide victims gathered in Chamchamal today, to denounce the government's neglect of their suffering. Shafaq News agency's correspondent said that the demonstrators blocked all the entrances to the site and prevented officials from entering it. Up to 180,000 people may have been killed as chemical gas was used, villages were razed and thousands of Kurds were forced into camps during the 1988 Anfal campaign, carried out by Saddam Hussein's regime. During Anfal, thousands of villages declared “prohibited areas” were razed and bombed as part of the scorched-earth campaign. Thousands of villagers were deported, many executed. Saddam’s cousin, Ali Hassan al-Majeed, former Defence Minister Sultan Hashem, and former army commander Hussein Rashid Muhammad have been convicted of genocide over the Anfal campaign and remain in U.S. military custody awaiting execution.

