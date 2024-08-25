Barzani repeats call for Iraqi government to compensate Anfal genocide victims

Shafaq New/ On Sunday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani reiterated his call for the Iraqi government to provide compensation for the victims of the genocidal Anfal campaign conducted by Saddam Hussein's regime against the Kurdish population.

In a statement, Barzani recalled the brutal events that occurred from August 25 to September 6, 1988, “when the Iraqi regime launched inhumane chemical attacks and conducted mass arrests, killings and deportations targeting Kurdish civilians in the Badinan region.”

Barzani highlighted the severe impact of these actions, which led to “the deaths, disappearances, and displacement of thousands of Kurdish citizens and the destruction of hundreds of villages.”

He further underscored that “the regime intended to break the Kurdish people's resolve, undermine their support for the revolution, and continue its policy of demographic manipulation in the region.”

"The Iraqi state must acknowledge these crimes and compensate for the genocide and other injustices inflicted upon our nation," Barzani concluded.

Notably, the Anfal campaign, which began in 1986 and intensified in 1988 before continuing until 1989, was led by Ali Hassan al-Majid, infamously known as "Chemical Ali," who was the Secretary General of the Ba'ath Party's Northern Bureau and served as the region's military governor, while the military operations were commanded by former Iraqi Defense Minister Sultan Hashim.

On May 3, 2011, the Iraqi High Criminal Court classified the Anfal campaign as a "crime against humanity and genocide" and convicted al-Majid, who was also responsible for a chemical attack on Halabja. Al-Majid was sentenced to death, and the execution took place on January 25, 2010.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has designated April 14 annually as a day of remembrance for the victims of this genocide.