An environmental campaign to clean touristic areas in Erbil

Shafaq News / The local government in Erbil Governorate launched today Friday an environmental campaign to clean up tourist centers and areas from waste and residues that left by tourists during the Nowruz holidays.

The head of the local government, Omid Khoshnaw, asked the media outlets to support the campaign in educating citizens about preserving the environment.

"We do not wish to use punitive measures to reduce the violations against the environment... We hope that the people’s conscious will be the motive for preserving the environment." He said in the press conference.