Al-Sulaymaniyah women lead: 20 of 26 administrative positions held by females

Shafaq News/ Women hold 20 of the 26 top administrative positions in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, a reflection of their growing role in managing government institutions, Governor Haval Abubakir, announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference on the the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Abubakir said, "The pursuit of social justice and the promotion of women's rights should not be confined to specific occasions but must be integral to daily efforts throughout the year."

Abubakir described women as the "heart" of society, symbolizing life, progress, and social sustainability, adding that Al-Sulaymaniyah has placed significant emphasis on achieving equality and empowering women to take on leadership roles.

“We take pride in the fact that 20 out of 26 administrative departments in the province are headed by women, demonstrating our commitment to supporting their abilities and ensuring equal opportunities,” he said.

In recent years, the Kurdistan Region has intensified efforts to combat violence against women, promote their roles across various sectors, and advance justice and equality.

“The Kurdistan Region has been at the forefront of supporting women’s rights, ensuring their participation in political and administrative spheres on equal footing with men. Women are not just decision-making partners but the foundation for sustainable change and development,” President Barzani stated today.

In the latest parliamentary elections in October 2024, women secured 30 out of 100 seats.