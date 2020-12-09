Al-Sulaymaniyah showing signs of recovery after a week of protests

Shafaq News / After a long week of bloody protests, life is back to normal in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.

The correspondent of Shafaq News Agency in Al-Sulaymaniyah reported that the governorate center and suburbs are demonstrating abatement today. The markets of the governorate are witnessing calm and near-normal life movements of vehicles and pedestrians.

Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate witnessed over the past week bloody protests over the delay in paying employees' salaries, during which acts of violence left victims and injured protesters and security personnel.

Security authorities announced on Tuesday imposing a two-day curfew in the districts and suburbs of Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabjah, and the independent administrations of Garmyan and Raperin in an effort to restore security.