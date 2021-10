Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah on Thursday hosted the second shopping fair with the participation of 50 companies to bolster Kurdistan's domestic product.

The fair's organizer, Shaho Jadda, told Shafaq News Agency that the 10-day event mainly aims to endorse Kurdistan's domestic product, even though companies from Iran and mid-Iraq are participating.

"Inviting companies from outside the Region aims to reciprocally promote its products outside," he explained.