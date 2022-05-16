Report

Al-Sulaymaniyah airport resumes flights

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-16T11:41:15+0000
Shafaq News / Al-Sulaymaniyah airport administration announced resuming flights, following a several-hours-suspension due to the dust storm that hit the country on Monday.

Earlier today, Baghdad, Najaf, and al-Sulaymaniyah airports suspended flights due to severe dust storms.

The Poor visibility conditions forced the authorities to suspend all outbound and inbound flights, in addition to school and university exams.

Iraq is exposed to a deep pentagonal depression that brought strong winds, which in turn led to the formation of sandstorms in large areas of the country, including the capital, Baghdad.

