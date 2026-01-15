Al-Sulaymaniyah activists rally over attacks on Syria’s Kurdish areas

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah

Civil activists in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah protested on Thursday against attacks on Kurdish areas in Syria, calling for international action to stop what they described as serious human rights violations.

At a press conference, activist Zeno Rashid warned that Kurdish communities are facing abuses that breach international law and pose a “threat to social peace,” stressing that the situation does not target Kurds alone but undermines the principle of protecting human dignity.

Describing the rally as opposition to “systematic killings and inhumane practices,” Rashid urged political, security, and economic steps to support peaceful coexistence and called for urgent humanitarian and diplomatic engagement.

A similar rally took place last Saturday in Kirkuk’s Kurdish Rahima neighborhood, where residents expressed solidarity with Syrian Kurds and condemned fighting in Aleppo’s Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts.

Since December 2025, Aleppo has seen escalating tensions between Syria's government factions and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that have killed at least 24 people and injured about 129, according to the city’s Health Directorate. Meanwhile, SDF-affiliated media reported 10 civilian deaths in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, including four women and two children, and the displacement of more than 165,000 people.