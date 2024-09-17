Al-Sulaymaniyah University tops Kurdistan Region and ranks second in Iraq for 2025

Shafaq News/ The University of Sulaimani (Al-Sulaymaniyah) (UoS) has ranked first among universities in the Kurdistan Region and second among Iraqi universities for 2025, marking its second consecutive year achieving this distinction, the AD Scientific Index organization announced on Tuesday.

The UoS administration stated, “This accomplishment reflects the university's continuous progress and its role in producing outstanding scientific research, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and academic excellence.”

"This ranking highlights the university's progress in advancing education and scientific research.”

It added, “The AD Scientific Index's objective criteria, which assess research quality, faculty performance, and teaching standards, underscore the university's growing national and international reputation, based on data from Google Scholar."

“Al-Sulaymaniyah Universityhas achieved a new milestone affirming its prestigious academic position.”

The administration concluded, “This evaluation reflects the university’s efforts in providing rigorous research that contributes to the development of higher education in Iraq.”

The University of Sulaimani, established in 1968, is a major public university in the Region. In 1981, the former Iraqi regime relocated the institution to Erbil (Hawler) and renamed it the University of Salahaddin. However, in 1992, Kurdish intellectuals and academics undertook significant efforts to restore it, leading to the re-establishment of the University of Sulaimani.

Today, the university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs, awarding Bachelor’s, Higher Diploma, Master’s, and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees. It also publishes various academic journals.