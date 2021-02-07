Report

Al-Sulaymaniyah Protection Brigade distances itself from the officer-PUK member's son dispute

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-07T06:03:27+0000
Shafaq News / Al-Sulaymaniyah Protection Brigade issued a statement in which it distanced itself from the exchange of fire that occurred between an officer and the son of a member of the political bureau in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Qadir Aziz.

"A few days ago, a dispute occurred between one officer and the bodyguards of Qadir Aziz", the statement said.

On Friday, Aziz's media office said that his son exchanged fire with an al-Sulaymaniyah Protection Brigade officer.

The Brigade affirmed that this officer does not belong to it.

