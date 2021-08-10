Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sulaymaniyah National Industries Exhibition opens its door with 45 Iraqi companies

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-10T14:55:03+0000
Al-Sulaymaniyah National Industries Exhibition opens its door with 45 Iraqi companies

Shafaq News/ al-Sulaymaniyah National Industries Exhibition was launched today, with the participation of 45 Iraqi companies.

The National Exhibition of Iraqi Industries' organization, Azhar Al-Janabi, told Shafaq News Agency, "Encouraging and supporting the Iraqi industrial sector needs the government's cooperation with the citizen and the establishment of a real national economic system."

"These exhibitions are an economic gateway for acquaintance between Iraqi companies and investors in the Kurdistan Region."

For his part, the deputy of Al-Fares Company affiliated to the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, Farhan Muhammad, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency, "This exhibition is a good initiative for Iraqi companies and industries to display their national products."

Muhammad continued; " we extend an invitation to the government, through your platform, to support national production by all available means."

The owner of the Hilal Company for manufacturing Iraqi sponges and furniture, Salam Hilal, told Shafaq News agency, "Our participation today comes within the framework of presenting the Iraqi national production to the Iraqi citizen from north to south, where our production is characterized by quality and appropriate prices that compete with imported products."

The exhibition, sponsored by the Ministries of Industry and Minerals in the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region, will open its doors for four days.

related

An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2020-10-04 09:57:43
An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Iraq to receive 15 thousand doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Date: 2021-04-29 15:14:04
Iraq to receive 15 thousand doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Sanitation workers strike leaves al-Sulaymaniyah littered with piles of rubbish

Date: 2021-03-09 09:39:28
Sanitation workers strike leaves al-Sulaymaniyah littered with piles of rubbish

COVID-19 threatens al-Sulaymaniyah's Healthcare system, official says

Date: 2021-07-24 11:01:11
COVID-19 threatens al-Sulaymaniyah's Healthcare system, official says

Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.2 and 2.9 hit al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-04-09 20:26:35
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.2 and 2.9 hit al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah Peshmerga Club player Breaks her own record in 800m race

Date: 2020-11-06 18:49:33
Al-Sulaymaniyah Peshmerga Club player Breaks her own record in 800m race

10 demonstrators and security forces were killed in Al-Sulaymaniyah protests

Date: 2020-12-12 10:43:13
10 demonstrators and security forces were killed in Al-Sulaymaniyah protests

Al-Sulaymaniyah contractors: KRG owes us three trillion dinars 

Date: 2021-05-27 09:38:04
Al-Sulaymaniyah contractors: KRG owes us three trillion dinars 