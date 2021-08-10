Al-Sulaymaniyah National Industries Exhibition opens its door with 45 Iraqi companies

Shafaq News/ al-Sulaymaniyah National Industries Exhibition was launched today, with the participation of 45 Iraqi companies.

The National Exhibition of Iraqi Industries' organization, Azhar Al-Janabi, told Shafaq News Agency, "Encouraging and supporting the Iraqi industrial sector needs the government's cooperation with the citizen and the establishment of a real national economic system."

"These exhibitions are an economic gateway for acquaintance between Iraqi companies and investors in the Kurdistan Region."

For his part, the deputy of Al-Fares Company affiliated to the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, Farhan Muhammad, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency, "This exhibition is a good initiative for Iraqi companies and industries to display their national products."

Muhammad continued; " we extend an invitation to the government, through your platform, to support national production by all available means."

The owner of the Hilal Company for manufacturing Iraqi sponges and furniture, Salam Hilal, told Shafaq News agency, "Our participation today comes within the framework of presenting the Iraqi national production to the Iraqi citizen from north to south, where our production is characterized by quality and appropriate prices that compete with imported products."

The exhibition, sponsored by the Ministries of Industry and Minerals in the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region, will open its doors for four days.