Al-Sudani praises Barzani's role in bringing political parties together

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, praised the efforts of Kurdistan Region's President, Nechirvan Barzani, in bringing political parties closer together.
A statement by the presidency of the Region reported that Barzani welcomed al-Sudani and his accompanying delegation to discuss the latest developments in relations between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as exchanging views on the challenges facing Iraq.
Barzani thanked al-Sudani for completing the process of converting Halabja into a governorate and approving the Iraqi budget bill for the next three years to be voted on in the parliament. He also expressed his full support for al-Sudani and the Iraqi federal government, considering the work done by him in his government program so far as "positive and hopeful."
Al-Sudani praised Barzani's role in bringing political parties together and his good relationships with all the forces, parties, and Iraqi components, as well as his efforts and eandeavors towards unity and understanding.
He emphasized that the stability and security of Iraq, including the Kurdistan region, are interconnected, and considered the conversion of Halabja into a governorate a "small service compared to the crime committed against it."
The two sides agreed on the importance of solidarity and unity among the Iraqi forces and sects to maintain political stability in the country and to resolve issues between Erbil and Baghdad based on the constitution.
They also emphasized the importance of the private sector and its role in developing the country in various fields.
The meeting also discussed the relations between Iraq and the Kurdistan region with neighboring countries and the latest developments in the region as a whole.
After the meeting, Barzani and al-Sudani met with leaders of political parties and representatives of religious and ethnic components in the Kurdistan region, where they exchanged views on the current situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.