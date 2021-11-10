Al-Halboosi discusses with a PUK delegation the latest updates in the country

Shafaq News/ The head of Takadum movement, Muhammad al-Halboosi, and the delegation of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan discussed the results of the elections and potential alliances.

A statement by Al-Halboosi's office said that the latter received the PUK delegation, headed by Khaled Shawani, where they discussed the latest developments in the security and political situation in the country.

He added that the meeting touched on the results of the parliamentary elections, and the political understandings and dialogues for the next stage.