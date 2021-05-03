Report

Iraqi Parliament Speaker arrives in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-03T10:18:21+0000
Iraqi Parliament Speaker arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halboosi, landed on Monday in Erbil on an official visit to the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Deputy Speaker of the Region's Parliament, Hemin Hawrami, headed the reception delegation upon Al-Halbousi's disembarkment.

Sources revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Parliament Speaker will convene with the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

