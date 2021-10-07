After years of suffering.. Yazidis hang hopes on the upcoming elections

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-07T10:40:44+0000

Shafaq News/ IDPs of Mount Sinjar in Ashti camp on the outskirts of al-Sulaymaniyah aspire that the October elections will bring a little hope for them. A Yazidi citizen (43 years old) living in the camp told Shafaq News Agency, "The Yazidis are looking at an unknown, undefined fate", attributing the reason for this fear to the repercussions of ISIS control over their areas. The citizen, who preferred to remain anonymous, added, "We do not know what will the fate of Sinjar be after all those events that were and are still shocking to us." As for Khadr (37 years), he hoped that the October elections will bring some hope "after the tragedy they have gone through during the past seven years," stressing "the importance of their votes having an impact on changing their miserable situation." He indicated that he will participate in the elections to cast his vote for the people of Sinjar who represent him, while another Yazidi citizen called on the Kurdish candidates to be more influential in demanding the rights of the Yazidi Kurds and securing a decent life that guarantees their return to their homes away from conflicts. Bakhshan Tawfiq, director of Ashti camp for the displaced in al-Sulaymaniyah, told Shafaq News Agency earlier that about 130 displaced Yazidi families live in the camp. Amid fears and reassurances, the elections next Sunday are the third elections in which the displaced people vote while in displacement camps, tired of promises that they will return to their areas and obtain a decent life that compensates them for the years of displacement.

related

America allocates 500 million dollars to rebuild the oldest temple of Yezidis in Kurdistan

Date: 2019-07-18 13:40:38

The State does not sufficiently support the Yazidi's return, an NGO says

Date: 2021-02-04 16:10:01

Nechirvan Barzani: We are working to turn Sinjar into a province

Date: 2019-08-04 12:37:14

The Yazidi Rescue Office: 360 thousands displaced, 82 mass Graves, 6417 kidnapped

Date: 2021-02-15 14:42:56

Kurdistan region president congratulates Yazidis on the "Peak of Summer" festivity

Date: 2020-08-02 14:59:39

A Yazidi young man was rescued from captivity in Al-Hol camp

Date: 2021-05-18 20:07:47

Al-Kadhimi: to internationalize the efforts to find missing Yazidis

Date: 2020-08-03 14:52:33

Iraqi Civil Defense teams played a major role in extinguishing the Sharya fire, official statement

Date: 2021-06-04 17:03:49