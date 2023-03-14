After meeting al-Sudani, PM Barzani commends Baghdad-Erbil's endeavors toward "restoring trust"

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday said passing Iraq's federal budget bill and making progress toward a comprehensive agreement over the Kurdistan region's oil wealth are "crucial steps" toward "restoring trust" between the federal and regional governments.
Earlier today, Barzani welcomed Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, who was making his first official visit to the capital city of the Kurdistan region as a prime minister of Iraq.
The visit comes less than 24 hours after announcing a resolution of a long-standing oil dispute between Baghdad and Erbil.
"I welcome the Prime Minister on his first official visit to the Kurdistan region. His good intentions are crucial in restoring trust," said Prime Minister Barzani in a tweet.
"Passing the federal budget bill and progress in the energy sector are essential steps towards building a strong new relationship. Let us work on solving problems on this basis," he added.