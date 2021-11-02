Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

After a one week halt, traffic resumed at Parvez Khan border-crossing

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-02T13:16:47+0000
After a one week halt, traffic resumed at Parvez Khan border-crossing

Shafaq News/ After a one-week halt due to driver's demonstrations, traffic movement between Iran and Iraq has been resumed at the Parvez Khan border crossing.

According to a press release issued by the administration of the border crossing, the commercial movement shall be resumed at the land port starting from today, Tuesday.

The drivers across the border crossing of Iran and Iraq have started a strike the recent taxations for the trucks entering the Iranian territory.

The administration of Garmyan expressed solidarity with the drivers and pledged to convey their demands to the capital penalty of the Kurdistan Region.

related

Iran continues to bomb villages in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-09 08:59:34
Iran continues to bomb villages in Kurdistan

Iran announces the resumption of Tella kwa border crossing activities

Date: 2020-08-19 11:18:04
Iran announces the resumption of Tella kwa border crossing activities

More than 100 women committed suicide in Iran's Kurdistan within a year

Date: 2021-03-04 10:51:24
More than 100 women committed suicide in Iran's Kurdistan within a year

Iran intensified its artillery shells north of Erbil

Date: 2021-09-11 09:38:15
Iran intensified its artillery shells north of Erbil

Iran justifies the Turkish incursions into Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-09-07 12:57:57
Iran justifies the Turkish incursions into Kurdistan Region

Iran summons KRG representative over the Pope’s postage stamp

Date: 2021-03-15 09:11:25
Iran summons KRG representative over the Pope’s postage stamp

A Kurdish Feyli elected as commissioner of an Iranian city

Date: 2020-09-08 20:46:42
A Kurdish Feyli elected as commissioner of an Iranian city

Iran suspends granting visas for Iraqis until April 4th

Date: 2021-03-25 09:42:55
Iran suspends granting visas for Iraqis until April 4th