Activists gather near al-Sulaymaniyah Court to protest violence against women

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-14T10:05:35+0000
Shafaq News/ A group of civil rights activists on Tuesday organized a demonstration near the court of al-Sulaymaniyah to protest the security forces' violence against a woman inside the court's building yesterday.

In a press conference earlier today, Activist Haugin Mohammed said, "the demonstrators demand holding the negligent officers accountable. We also demand the government to attach greater importance to women's rights."

"The assault against this woman is an assault against all the women of Kurdistan and Iraq," she continued, "serious measures shall be taken to put an end to this phenomenon."

Kurdistan's Judicial Council on Tuesday opted to form a committee to look into the circumstances of the assault that sparked huge controversy on the social media platforms.

