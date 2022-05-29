Abdalwahid: Kurdistan's upcoming elections will be different this year

Shafaq News / The head of the New Generation movement, Shaswar Abdalwahid, that the results of the upcoming elections in the Kurdistan Region will differ from previous ones.

Abdulwahed said in a press conference he held in al-Sulaymaniyah, that the upcoming elections will be different than the ones held in the past 31 years, due to the United Nations' willingness to observe the political process in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region for another year.

The International community has a firm decision to follow up on the situation in the Region, which was clear during the latest meeting that UNAMI organized with the Kurdish forces.

Some Kurdish forces will organize widespread demonstrations in case the elections are postponed, he indicated.