Abdullah cites Leader Barzani on Feyli Kurds: They faced a tragic chapter of history

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, said that the Feyli Kurds are an essential part of the Kurdish nation, highlighting their role in the Kurdish liberation movement and their pursuit of legitimate rights.

These remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from the Feyli Kurdish National Movement, led by Secretary-General and advisor Munir Haddad, according to a statement issued by the movement.

Abdullah emphasized that Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani pays special attention to the Feyli Kurds, describing the injustices and acts of genocide they endured as a tragic chapter in the history of nations.

The statement noted that Abdullah expressed his readiness to provide the necessary support to advance the demands of the Feyli Kurds within parliament and state institutions, aiming to achieve justice and secure their legitimate rights.

Meanwhile, the Feyli Kurdish delegation commended the parliament’s efforts in addressing Feyli Kurdish issues within the legislative body.