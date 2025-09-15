AI in medicine debated at Erbil Panel

Shafaq News – Erbil

Doctors and specialists gathered in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday for a panel discussion on the role of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

The event explored how AI can be integrated into diagnosis, treatment, and medical data management, while also highlighting ethical and professional concerns tied to its use.

Participants emphasized the need to familiarize physicians with the latest AI applications in medicine and urged Iraqi institutions to keep pace with global developments to deliver more accurate and efficient healthcare.