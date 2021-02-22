A victim of Erbil attack succumbed his wounds

Shafaq News/ A citizens who sustained life-threatening injuries in the recent rocket attack on Erbil passed away earlier today, Monday, according to a statement of the governorate's Health Directorate.

The Directorate said that the deceased, Nawaf al-Abed, is a 31-year-old citizen of Saladin who was recently displaced to the capital of the region.

A rocket attack at a US-led military base in Erbil on February 15 killed a civilian contractor and wounded other people, including a U.S. service member.

Security sources reported that only two of many rockets landed inside the airport compound, while the rest ended in residential neighborhoods and near international missions.