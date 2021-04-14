Kurdistan Region Presidency: to take the continuation of these attacks seriously

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region Presidency issued a statement condemning the attack at Erbil International Airport.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks that targeted Erbil International Airport and a base hosting Turkey’s forces in Bashik tonight.” The Presidency said in a statement.

“There are no justifications for these attacks, which will only lead to further tensions and destabilization of Iraq, and threaten its highest national interests.” It added.

“It is important to take the continuation of these attacks seriously. The Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s Federal Government must strengthen coordination and cooperation, with the support of the International Coalition, in order to confront the groups that are behind such attacks. These groups must be prevented from jeopardizing the peace and stability of the country.” It said.

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior confirmed, on Wednesday, that the attack that targeted Erbil International Airport was carried out with a drone.

The Ministry said a drone dropped explosives (TNT) near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Wednesday, with no immediate reports of casualties.

"Fortunately, the explosion resulted in only material damages without any human losses” the Ministry added.