A source reveals the KRG delegation and the Finance Committee meeting outcomes

Shafaq News / An informed source revealed the results of the Kurdistan Regional Government delegation's meeting on Monday evening with the Finance Committee in the Iraqi Parliament.

The meeting was held in the Iraqi parliament building in Baghdad, to discuss the Kurdistan Region's share in the current year's federal budget.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting touched upon the region's share in the budget, as well as exporting the Kurdistan Region's oil through SOMO, indicating that the KRG delegation informed the Parliamentary Finance Committee the regional government's approval to export oil through the federal government.

Earlier today, a source revealed that the Kurdistan Regional Government delegation has begun a series of "decisive" meetings in Baghdad regarding the region's share in the federal financial budget for the current year 2021.

According to the agreement between Baghdad and Erbil, the region's share is about 12.6% of the budget, and the federal government will pay the salaries of the Peshmerga, in return for handing over the region's revenues from the sale of 250 thousand barrels per day of oil extracted from the fields of the region.

Since last April, Kurdistan is suffering from a stifling financial crisis, as Baghdad has cut the region's employees' salaries.