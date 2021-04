Shafaq News / A security official reported that two Katyusha rockets had landed in the Kifri district, in Garmyan administration in the Kurdistan Region.

The spokesman for the Garmyan Police Directorate, Lieutenant Colonel Ali Jamal Qaddouri, told Shafaq News agency that no causalities were registered.

Qaddouri confirmed that the security services rushed to the scene and conducted a security check, adding that preliminary investigations showed that the rockets were launched from outside Kifri.