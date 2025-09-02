Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded in Halabja’s Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Kifri

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Kifri district in the Kurdistan Region’s Halabja province on Monday, the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology announced.

The tremor was registered about 30 kilometers east of Kifri district, that lies roughly 190 kilometers southeast of Erbil.

Residents near the epicenter reported feeling the quake; no casualties or damage were immediately recorded.