an IED kills a shepherd and injures another in Kifri

Shafaq News/ The director of Kifri district, Sirwan Shukr Al-Baghlani, stated on Wednesday that a shepherd was killed and another was wounded by an explosive device northwest of the district in Garmyan administration, Kurdistan Region.

Al-Baghlani told Shafaq News agency, "an IED exploded in the outskirts of Nujol district at Kifri-Tuz Khurmatu border late last night. The explosion resulted in the death of a shepherd and the injury of another."

He added, "The dead body was transferred to the forensic medicine office, and the wounded person was rushed to the hospital. The security forces launched a search campaign to track the perpetrators."

Unlike the relatively stable center, the border areas of Kifri district with Tuz Khurmatu of Saladin governorate witness occasional security incidents.