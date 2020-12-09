Report

A protester was killed in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-09T16:24:30+0000
Shafaq News / A man is killed on Wednesday when protesters attacked security forces in Chamchamal district in Al-Sulaymaniyah. Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency.

Protesters set fire to the government's headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate today Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that crowd of several people gathered in Al-Sulaymaniyah and lit fire to government headquarters and the Change Movement headquarters in Chamchamal.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Al-Sulaimaniyah for several days demanding their salaries and criticizing Kurdish parties which control the Al-Sulaimaniyah area.

The regional government has been hit by a nationwide economic crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen Iraq’s oil revenues slashed.

 

