A milestone for Halabja: Independent budget drives equitable development

Shafaq News/ The formal establishment of Halabja as the fourth province in the Kurdistan Region paves the way for a more balanced and equitable distribution of resources across the Region, a senior economist confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Professor of International Economics Nawar al-Saadi emphasized that the decision carries significant economic weight beyond its administrative or symbolic dimensions.

With provincial status, Halabja will begin receiving independent budget allocations, allowing for direct investment in public services, infrastructure, and key sectors such as education, healthcare, and transportation. These investments, he explained, are expected to stimulate local economic activity, create new job opportunities, and revitalize markets in an area that has remained relatively underserved in recent years.

Al-Saadi noted that provincial status also equips Halabja with the financial and administrative tools necessary to engage more effectively in the Region’s broader development efforts. As a fully recognized province, it will have the capacity to shape and implement policies that reflect its specific needs, marking an important step toward addressing historical disparities in funding and planning within the Region.

“This transition enhances the Region’s development capacity and expands both its administrative and economic base,” he remarked.

On Monday, the Iraqi Parliament voted to officially recognize Halabja as Iraq’s 19th province, bringing an end to years of political delay that had stalled the issue’s formal presentation in parliament.