A meeting between PUK and Gorran leadership

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Change Movement (Gorran) held a meeting today, Sunday, in which they discussed the poor conditions in Kurdistan and Iraq due to the financial crisis and the spread of the COVID-19 and agreed on implementing the principle of administrative decentralization.

According to the statement received by Shafaq News, the two parties held a meeting of their leaders in Dabashan in Al-Sulaymaniyah, indicating that the meeting focused on the latest political and economic developments in Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The meeting touched upon the poor conditions of the citizens in the region as a result of the financial crisis, the outbreak of the COVID-19, and the consequences of approving the fiscal deficit law by the Iraqi Parliament. The statement highlighted both sides endeavor to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two sides.