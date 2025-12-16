A banner of identity takes center stage across Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq is preparing to mark Kurdistan Flag Day on Wednesday, December 17, with public celebrations and symbolic activities planned across cities and Kurdish-majority areas.

Shafaq News correspondents reported that preparations for events include public gatherings, artistic and cultural performances, and the widespread display of the Kurdistan flag in main squares and streets.

About Flag Day

Flag Day is observed annually on December 17, following a 2009 decision by the Kurdistan Parliament to designate the date as a national occasion. The day commemorates the official adoption of the Kurdistan flag as a symbol of Kurdish identity and historical struggle.

The Kurdistan flag features three horizontal colors: red, symbolizing revolution and courage; white, representing peace; and green, reflecting Kurdistan’s nature and landscape. At its center is a golden sun emblem, widely viewed as a symbol of freedom and light.

Historically, the flag was first officially raised in 1945 over the municipality building in Mahabad, in what is now northwestern Iran, during the short-lived Republic of Mahabad. Since then, it has become a central national symbol for Kurds across the region.