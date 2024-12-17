On Flag Day, President Barzani calls for unity to surmount challenges

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, called for unity, resilience, and political cooperation to overcome the current regional tensions.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark Kurdistan Flag Day, President Barzani acknowledged that the Kurdistan Region is navigating sensitive and challenging circumstances, with escalating tensions in the broader region. “It is our duty and responsibility to protect peace and stability, which remain our top priorities,” he said.

Barzani reiterated Kurdistan’s commitment to working with all Iraqi, regional, and international stakeholders to reduce tensions and foster dialogue. “The Kurdistan experience of peaceful coexistence can serve as a model for overcoming crises and achieving peace,” he indicated.

Highlighting the importance of internal unity, Barzani stressed, “Harmony and cooperation among political parties and all components of Kurdistan are a source of strength and stability. We must prioritize the interests of our people above all else.”

The Kurdish president also urged the swift formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government through political consensus and reaffirmed Kurdistan’s readiness to cooperate with the federal government to resolve outstanding disputes through dialogue.

Concluding his speech, Barzani underscored, “We can be part of the solution, not the problem. Let us work together to maintain peace and set an example for building stability and shared cooperation.”

The Kurdistan Parliament designated December 17th as Kurdistan Flag Day in 2009. Since then, annual celebrations have been held across various cities in the Region, expressing pride in the flag and what it symbolizes in terms of values and national meanings.

The Kurdistan flag consists of three colors: red, symbolizing revolution and courage; green, representing the beauty and nature of Kurdistan; and white, standing for peace. At its center is a golden sun, symbolizing freedom and light.

It was officially adopted for the first time in 1945, when it was raised over the Mahabad Municipality building in Iranian Kurdistan.