Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-11T21:04:27+0000
A Yazidi girl freed of ISIS after seven years of kidnapping

Shafaq News/ Sinuni administration announced the liberation of a Yazidi girl kidnapped by ISIS nearly seven years ago.

The Sinuni District Khodida Jogi director told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces freed "Rosa Amin," who was kidnapped in 2014 when she was a 12-year-old.

"The girl is currently in "the Yazidi house" in the Al-Jazira region in northeastern Syria, and she will be transferred to Sinjar to be delivered to her parents." He added.

Sinuni is located in the Sinjar District of the Ninawa Governorate in Iraq. It belongs to the disputed territories of Northern Iraq.

It is mainly populated by Yazidis.

 When ISIS occupied the District, thousands of children, women, and men were killed and kidnapped, and the fate of many of these victims is still unknown.

