A Global Coalition Helicopter Crashes Near Erbil, No Casualties

Shafaq News/ A military helicopter belonging to the US-led Coalition Forces crashed on Thursday in the village of Qala Soran, within Gwer district near Erbil Governorate in Kurdistan Region.

A source to the Shafaq News Agency that the incident occurred after 1:00 p.m., and initial investigations suggest a potential technical defect as the cause of the crash.

Parts of the helicopter were found to be broken, supporting the suspicions of a mechanical failure. He added.

The source said the incident resulted in only injuries.

Gwer is located in an area disputed between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

It has been a haven for ISIS sleeper cells because of the security vacuum between Peshmerga and Iraqi forces and the rugged area. ISIS has taken advantage of the situation to move around and carry out attacks against residents and security forces.