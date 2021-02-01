A District Commissioner in Erbil bailed out of jail
Shafaq News/ An informed source in Koysinjaq district in Erbil governorate revealed on Monday that the district Commissioner, Yusef Hassan, was released on bail after he appeared before the court at the request of the District Attorney upon charges of carrying out illegal actions.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that an arrest warrant was issued a few days ago against Koysinjaq Commissioner, Yusef Hassan, after he moved a generator from Hamamuk water project in the district and installed it in his residence."
The source added, "the Commissioner is also accused of illegally providing facilities for roadside shops."
Hassan was released on bail pending the next session of the court, according to the source.