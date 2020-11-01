Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

+11 billion dinar recovered to the public treasury

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-01T10:47:52+0000
+11 billion dinar recovered to the public treasury

Shafaq News / The Integrity Commission in Kurdistan Region announced on Sunday recovering more than 11 billion dinars for the public treasury. 

The authority said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that Sulaymaniyah Investigation Directorate for corporate loans has recovered an amount of 11,121,991,800 dinar unpaid debts from companies operating in the governorate.

The spokesman for Kurdistan Regional Government, Gotyar Adel, said last May that according to the decisions issued by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the government will not condone anyone who owes financial debts to the government.


related

Kurdish PM: three months agreement with Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-24 20:29:37
Kurdish PM: three months agreement with Baghdad

Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

Date: 2020-10-22 17:54:56
Masrour Barzani warns of the surge of COVID-19 cases

Masrour Barzani mourns a Kurdish artist

Date: 2020-08-27 09:03:35
Masrour Barzani mourns a Kurdish artist

Kurdistan region to secure permanent allocations for 5000 teachers

Date: 2020-10-25 15:30:27
Kurdistan region to secure permanent allocations for 5000 teachers

Barzani to Turkey and PKK: Respect our constitutional entity

Date: 2020-08-27 18:25:51
Barzani to Turkey and PKK: Respect our constitutional entity

Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever

Date: 2020-10-28 18:42:54
Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever

Masrour Barzani: the threat of ISIS has become serious

Date: 2020-08-27 19:16:53
Masrour Barzani: the threat of ISIS has become serious

Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish poet Saadullah Perwesh

Date: 2020-10-29 14:32:11
Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish poet Saadullah Perwesh