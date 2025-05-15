100+ companies participate in Erbil's flower and plant exhibition

Shafaq News/ A vibrant flower and plant exhibition opened Thursday in Erbil, drawing nearly 100 companies and nurseries from across the Kurdistan Region to celebrate the beauty of nature and green industry innovation.

The three-day event, organized by the Parks and Gardens Department of Erbil Province, features the display and sale of around 5,000 varieties of trees and plants.

Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, Sasan Auni, described the exhibition as part of broader efforts to promote environmental development, boost tourism, and enhance the visual appeal of public parks and green spaces.

The initiative also seeks to encourage greater collaboration between public institutions and private enterprises in supporting urban environmental projects across the Region.