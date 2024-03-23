Yazidi survivor calls for interrogation of Al-Baghdadi's wives

Shafaq News/ Al-Arabiya channel reported, on Saturday, citing Ashwaq Haji Hamid, a Yazidi survivor, who stated that the wife of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi portrayed herself as innocent but is not, calling for the interrogation of Al-Baghdadi's wives to confess their crimes.

Hamid elaborated that "Al-Baghdadi's wife, despite her facade of innocence, was involved in mistreating Yazidi women, including physical abuse."

She recounted instances where they were "treated as servants and subjected to beatings." Furthermore, she alleged that "Al-Baghdadi raped Yazidi women and then trafficked them."

Exclusive interviews conducted by media channels Al Arabiya and Al Hadath with Al-Baghdadi's wives and daughter sparked outrage among Yazidi survivors who were once held captive by them.

These survivors disputed the claims made by Al-Baghdadi's family, asserting that "they were subjected to harsh treatment and sexual violence during their captivity."

In response to these allegations, Yazidi survivors were given the opportunity to share their experiences in special interviews.

Ashwaq Haji Hamid detailed her abduction by ISIS and the capture of her nine-year-old sister. She also revealed her escape plan, which involved "feigning illness and administering sedatives to her captors."

Other Yazidi survivors, including Rouseta Haji, came forward to reject the claims of Al-Baghdadi's family regarding their treatment during captivity. She recounted her capture, torture, and traumatic experiences, including "childhood rape."

Haji highlighted the "violence and mistreatment inflicted by ISIS women on captives, which included threats of murder and confinement in insect-infested rooms."

Noteworthy, Al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, was killed in October 2019 during a special operation conducted by the US in Idlib, northwest Syria.

Despite Baghdad declaring victory over ISIS in 2017, remnants of the organization continue to operate in scattered areas.