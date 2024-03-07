Yazidi survivor celebrates reunion with family after liberation from ISIS

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Yazidi survivor Kovan Eido Khorto arrived at her new residence in an area near the Kabarto displaced persons camp in Duhok governorate, where she was warmly welcomed by dozens of her relatives to celebrate her return after recently being freed from the grip of the ISIS.

As she danced, sang songs, and distributed sweets with her family, Kovan expressed her immense joy at being reunited with her loved ones after ten years of suffering under the extremists.

"This day is a historic day for me. I lived under the oppression of ISIS for 10 years, so I am very happy to share this moment with my family," Kovan told Shafaq News Agency.

The 24-year-old Kovan added that "several members of my family are still missing or held captive by ISIS, including my parents, brother, and sister."

Yazidi survivor Kovan Eido Khorto was liberated from ISIS at the al-Hol camp in Syria at the beginning of February, after being abducted in 2014 during the organization's attack on Sinjar.

Last week, Iraq's National Intelligence Service (INIS) reported the freeing of a Yazidi girl from ISIS captivity.

The Service successfully freed Kovan who was kidnapped by ISIS during their control of Sinjar district in 2014.

ISIS has been notorious for its abduction of women, particularly in conflict-affected regions where it has established control.

These abductions were often part of ISIS's strategy to terrorize communities, enforce its strict interpretation of Islamic law, and perpetuate its ideology of violence and subjugation.

Women and girls abducted by ISIS were subjected to various forms of abuse, including forced marriage, sexual slavery, physical and psychological torture, and exploitation for propaganda purposes.

These abductions have had devastating consequences for the victims and their families, contributing to the humanitarian crisis in the affected areas and highlighting the brutality of ISIS's tactics.