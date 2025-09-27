Washington: We will act decisively to protect our interests

Shafaq News – Washington

On Saturday, the United States said its designation of Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq “states the obvious,” describing them as factions that have targeted Americans for decades in service of Tehran’s interests.

Earlier, the US designated four Iran-aligned Shia factions in Iraq — Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kataib al-Imam Ali and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada — as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

During the Gaza war that erupted in October 2023, several of these groups launched rockets and drones at US bases in Iraq, framing their attacks as support for Hamas.

A State Department spokesperson, speaking to Shafaq News on background, stressed that Washington “will act decisively to protect US interests under President [Donald] Trump’s leadership.”

Washington also reaffirmed its backing for Iraqi partners “working to build a sovereign, stable, and prosperous country,” underscoring continued engagement with Baghdad and actors aligned with US priorities.