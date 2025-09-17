US labels four Iran-linked groups in Iraq as terrorist organizations

Shafaq News – Washington

On Wednesday, the United States designated four Iraqi groups linked to Iran as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

In a press statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the designation targeted Harakat al-Nujaba (HAN), Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS), Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA), and Kataib al-Imam Ali (KIA)—groups operating under the umbrella known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI).

The statement described Iran as “the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism,” alleging that its support has enabled the groups to plan and facilitate attacks, including operations against the US Embassy in Baghdad and bases hosting US and Coalition forces, often through the use of front names or proxy actors to “obfuscate their involvement.”

Terrorist designations, it explained, expose and isolate targeted groups and individuals by denying them access to the US financial system and the resources needed to carry out attacks. All property under US jurisdiction is blocked, and American citizens are generally prohibited from doing business with sanctioned persons.

The measure reportedly implements President Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum-2, which directs maximum pressure on Iran by cutting off revenue to entities Washington considers proxies and partners.

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson urged that the Badr Organization, led by Hadi al-Amiri, also be included.

Grateful to President Trump @SecRubio @SebGorka for announcing intent to designate Iran-backed militias Harakat al-Nujaba, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, and Kata'ib al-Imam Ali as Foreign Terrorist Organizations as I requested in my letter earlier this… — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) September 17, 2025

The decision came a day after the US Treasury imposed sanctions on four Iranian nationals and over a dozen companies and individuals in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, accusing them of channeling funds to Iran’s military through oil sales and cryptocurrency.

Notably, the four groups had been listed as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT) between 2018 and 2024 along with their leaders, Akram al-Kabi, Hashim Finyan Rahim al-Saraji, Haydar Muzhir Malak al-Saidi, and Shibl al-Zaydi.