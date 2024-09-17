Uniting Iraq's Sons: New political party to protect democracy and national unity

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday Anwar Al-Nada Al-Lahibi, advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister for liberated regions, announced the establishment of a new party called "Uniting Iraq's Sons," affirming his “commitment to Iraq's unity and his love for the country."

"Based on the principle of establishing a state of citizenship founded on institutions and the rule of law, and advocating for economic, scientific, cultural, civilizational, and social development, we have registered the 'Uniting Iraq's Sons' as an officially recognized party under the current Political Parties Law,” Al-Lahibi stated.

“The party aims to protect and strengthen the democratic system and political work in line with our core principles.”

He added, “The party's goals include fostering unity among Iraq's diverse religious, sectarian, and ethnic groups, addressing challenges, and promoting freedom and equality for all citizens throughout Iraq.

Furthermore, Al-Lahibi highlighted the party's openness to collaborating with Iraqi national forces to serve the Iraqi citizens, as well as supporting the country’s foreign policy to enhance its sovereignty and international standing.

"We place Iraq's interests first and foremost."

Notably, the Political Parties and Political Associations Department (POPAD) has reported registering 33 parties in its latest statistics of approved political parties in Iraq from its establishment until February 2024.