US to unveil new policies on Iraq, official says

Shafaq News/ US administration may introduce new political and economic measures related to Iraq, Iraqi Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Shakhawan Abdullah, said on Saturday.

At a press conference, Abdullah revealed that he held discussions with the US assistant secretary of state and the head of the US religious affairs commission, pointing out that talks focused on Kirkuk and other disputed areas, which Washington views as a matter of significant concern.

The deputy speaker added that the new US administration may introduce several political and economic measures related to Iraq, a topic that has been repeatedly discussed with the federal government.

Abdullah highlighted Kirkuk’s historical significance as a center of geopolitical struggle due to its rich intellectual, mineral, and natural resources, noting that the city “has long faced Arabization policies and demographic changes due to its strategic location.”

He stressed the need for all parties to restore the rights of Kirkuk’s original inhabitants and “erase the impact of successive Iraqi regimes.” Abdullah also confirmed that the Iraqi Parliament has reactivated the Article 140 Committee, aiming to reverse the demographic changes imposed under the former Baath regime.