US reconsiders support for Iraq’s PM amid Iran war

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

The United States is reassessing support for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as tensions with Iran escalate, casting doubt on his prospects for a second term, the US-based Middle East Forum reported.

According to the outlet, the shift follows Al-Sudani’s alignment with Iran-backed factions. On March 24, he said Iraqi armed groups should respond to attacks on their positions, as groups including Kataib Hezbollah and the Badr Organization targeted US interests.

Iraq’s premiership is decided through negotiations among party leaders, Najaf religious authorities, and external actors, notably Washington and Tehran. However, the current war is shifting that balance, increasing US pressure while reducing Iran’s leverage, as Washington questions Al-Sudani’s reliability and seeks to limit risks to its personnel.

With tensions rising, Iraq faces a leadership test that will shape whether it remains insulated from the conflict or is drawn deeper into it.

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