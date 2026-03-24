US cuts non-essential staff in Iraq amid security concerns

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

The US mission in Iraq operates under an “ordered departure” status aimed at reducing non-essential personnel, a US State Department official said on Wednesday, as Iraq faces a security escalation.

The official told Shafaq News that “the US team in Iraq continues to review all needed actions to promote the safety of US government personnel and facilities,” adding that their protection remains the top priority.

“The Iraqi authorities were notified of a series of planned controlled explosions happening at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, [a State Department diplomatic annex that provides logistics and medical support for US diplomatic personnel in Iraq,]” he said.

The clarification follows reports of staff departures after the US Embassy in Baghdad and a nearby support facility came under repeated rocket and drone attacks claimed by Iran-aligned groups.

Read more: Wave of attacks on diplomatic missions risks isolating Iraq internationally

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that a disposal operation at the airport site involved ammunition containers and equipment being taken out of service, adding that US troop levels have declined following recent withdrawals.