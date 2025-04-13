US Lawmakers in Iraq to boost strategic alliance

Safaq News/ A high-level US congressional delegation met with both Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani in Baghdad on Sunday, in a series of meetings focused on enhancing bilateral ties under the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement.

In his meeting with the delegation, Prime Minister Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to its strategic partnership with Washington, calling the relationship “beneficial to both friendly peoples.” He welcomed ongoing dialogue aimed at regional de-escalation and emphasized that Iraq supports “all efforts aimed at reducing tensions and establishing security and stability.”

The Prime Minister noted that Iraq is steadily moving toward reforms and comprehensive development, including preparations for upcoming legislative elections, which he described as a reaffirmation of the country’s democratic path.

Separately, the delegation held talks with Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, who stressed the importance of revitalizing the Strategic Framework Agreement, particularly in areas aimed at strengthening Iraq’s economy and investing in non-oil sectors such as agriculture and industry.

“The Strategic Framework Agreement is the cornerstone of US-Iraqi relations,” Al-Mashhadani said, urging its implementation in a way that secures mutual interests.

Al-Mashhadani also reiterated Iraq’s firm position on supporting a ceasefire in Gaza and ending regional conflicts to promote peace and prosperity.

The US delegation included Representatives Adam Smith (D), Michael Baumgartner (R), Sara Jacobs (D), George Whitesides (D), and Wesley Bell (D), accompanied by Acting US Ambassador Daniel Rubinstein and advisors from the House Armed Services Committee.

The lawmakers praised Iraq’s progress in development and reconstruction, describing Iraq as “a key partner in the Middle East.”