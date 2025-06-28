US: Iran-backed militias threaten Iraq

Shafaq News – Washington/Baghdad

On Saturday, the US State Department reaffirmed its strong opposition to what it described as Iran’s destabilizing influence in Iraq.

A State Department official told Shafaq News that the United States government opposes Iran’s “destabilizing influence in Iraq and continues to view Iran-backed militias as a threat to Iraqi sovereignty and to regional stability."

The statement comes amid growing concerns that Iraq could become a direct battleground in broader regional tensions, even as the open conflict between Iran and Israel subsides. Reports indicate that Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, is currently visiting Baghdad, where he is reportedly holding meetings with leaders of armed factions and the so-called Axis of Resistance, an alliance of Iran-aligned groups in Iraq and the wider region, to coordinate positions and potentially form a new operations room, according to Radio Monte Carlo International.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, speaking earlier this week, warned that Iraq will not tolerate any internal or external actions that undermine its security and stability, vowing a firm response to any such threats.