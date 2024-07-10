US Ambassador emphasizes $3 Billion aid to Iraqi IDPs

Shafaq News/ US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski announced, on Wednesday, that the United States has provided over $3.6 billion in aid to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees.

During a speech at the announcement ceremony of the guiding principles for managing refugee affairs in the Kurdistan Region, Ambassador Romanowski stated, "Following the 2014 war against ISIS, we provided more than $3.6 billion in assistance to IDPs and refugees."

She highlighted the collaborative efforts with the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Iraqi government, international organizations, and the global community to deliver aid and facilitate the return of Iraqi IDPs to their homes.

The US Ambassador urged both the Iraqi government and the Regional Government to ensure the return of IDPs to their homes is conducted with "dignity and respect." She emphasized, "IDPs should not be pressured to remain in camps, nor should they be forced to return to their homes against their will."